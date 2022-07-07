Daytime flights and less noisy aircraft encouraged at Liege Airport with lower charges

Liege Airport is modifying the mechanism of its airport charges in order to promote daytime flights and financially encourage airlines to use the most efficient aircraft in terms of acoustic performance.

Today, the mechanism of aeronautical charges in force at Liège airport only covers the landing of aircraft and is solely based on the weight expressed in tonnes and certified for each aircraft. There is no difference in fees depending on day or night flights (23:00 to 07:00), or the acoustic performance of the aircraft.

As announced by its CEO Laurent Jossart, from January 2023, Liege Airport wants to change the paradigm and find a balance between the growth of its activities and sustained efforts on the environment and the improvement of the quality of life of local residents. An environmental master plan has been launched with 6 themes (reduction of CO2 emissions, water and soil quality, air quality, improved mobility, care for biodiversity), including the reduction of noise pollution and improving the living comfort of local residents. In this context, a new aeronautical fee mechanism will be introduced in order to encourage daytime flights and financially encourage airport users to fly with aircraft with the best acoustic performance.

In order to complement the current mechanism, three categories of aircraft noise have been created and a take-off charge will also be introduced.

This new mechanism was adopted unanimously by the Board of Directors of Liege Airport on July 1, 2022, as detailed by CEO Laurent Jossart: “This overhaul of fees is in line with our ambitions and our efforts in terms of environment and specifically aims to improve the living comfort of local residents. We want to encourage airlines to operate more daylight flights, with more modern aircraft that display better acoustic performance.”

Up to 30% more!

Laurent Jossart: “Our philosophy is to encourage and not to prohibit. Tomorrow, day flights and modern aircraft with the best acoustic performance will pay less than today, while night flights of aircraft with poorer acoustic performance will pay up to 30% more than today.”

The Walloon Minister of Airports, Adrien Dolimont, is delighted with this decision, which meets the Government’s desire to analyse the possibilities of moving the noisiest planes to times that are less problematic for local residents: “I fully support this measure, which demonstrates Liege Airport’s desire to reconcile the development of its activities and the living environment of local residents. This is a proactive approach that demonstrates that the airport is aware of its own issues.”

In application of the “airports” decree, the opinion of the Regional Regulatory Committee will be sought. The new mechanism should be in place on January 1, 2023 (1).

Grace-Hollogne, July 07, 2022

(1) Decree of 23 June 1994 relating to the creation and operation of airports and aerodromes within the Walloon Region.