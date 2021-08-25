Christophe Bernardini steps down as CEO of Liege Airport before taking his seat

Christophe Bernardini should have taken the seat of Liege Airport CEO in September, after the dismissal of former CEO Luc Partoune for serious misconduct. But it won’t be so.

On 9 July, the Board of Directors of Liege Airport entrusted Christophe Bernardini to take the direction of the company. Bernardini is French, an engineer by training, and he managed MRO company Sabena Technics as well as equipment manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace until its incorporation into the Safran group.