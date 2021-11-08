Cainiao, the logistic arm of Alibaba, officially launches its European eWTP hub at Liege Airport

Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of Alibaba, has officially opened and put into service its first warehouse located on the edge of the runways at Liege Airport. The inauguration took place in the presence of Minister Crucke. This cutting-edge eHub thus offers Wallonia and Belgium a unique and high-level logistics platform. Cainiao has just completed construction of the first building and already employs more than 200 people.

A new boost for the local … and national economy

The 30,000 m² warehouse is divided into two parts: an air freight area of ​​12,000 m² for the rapid transit of goods for export and import between the aerial part and the land part of the airport, and an 18,000 m² sorting center which groups together parcels according to their destination in Europe.

The construction is completed and after a series of successful tests, it is a warehouse designed by local architects with respect for the environment and in strict compliance with European regulations in this area that the Walloon Minister of Airports, Jean-Luc Crucke was able to visit this morning. This platform offers immense opportunities for trade relations with China and the rest of the world. It is mainly favourable to Belgian traders who now have a direct connection to new markets at their disposal.

“With the opening of the eHub, European but above all Belgian companies, including SMEs, can benefit from easier access to consumer markets in Europe and around the world, particularly in China. Because our priority is of course to offer local communities in addition to sustainable jobs, unique business opportunities to the rest of the world, both in import and export. We are also grateful to establish ourselves in this community rich in logistics talent, which has enabled us and our partners to open more than 200 job opportunities, just to launch the operations of this eHub.,” said Wan Lin, CEO of Cainiao Network.

Liege Airport: a logical choice

In December 2018, Alibaba Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Belgian government to become a member of the Electronic Global Business Platform which aims to reduce global trade barriers for small and medium businesses through e-commerce. The core activities of the eHub encompass the rapid transfer of inbound and outbound goods, depalletisation, sorting of packages and temporary storage of goods.

Cainiao chose Liège Airport, which ranks among the top cargo airports worldwide. The Liège airport was also crowned the best European airport in 2021. This only confirmed the judicious decision that this location was. The Chinese operator had chosen as criteria: the central position, efficient infrastructure, unparalleled logistics expertise and the region’s formidable pool of talent.

Frédéric Jacquet, CEO of Liege Airport explains: “The arrival of Cainiao underlines the importance of Liege Airport as an essential link in global commerce and a key platform for e-commerce. Alongside general cargo and express, e-commerce represents a diversification opportunity for the airport but also the promise of job development which is one of the raison d’être of our company. Cainiao is an ambitious and innovative partner, a partner who pushes us to reinvent ourselves and to be better. Like other important partners of Liege Airport, Cainiao will help us grow in a win-win relationship which finds its full meaning in the development projects that are ours.”

Jean-Luc Crucke, Walloon Minister of Finance, Budget, Airports and Sports Infrastructures comments: “The implementation of this unique platform at Liege Airport is a perfect example of the expertise developed by Walloon airports and of their worldwide reputation. in terms of logistics. Armed with these strengths, it is more than ever necessary to take into account the environmental challenges of our airports and to strike a balance between airport development and the well-being of the population. We wish Cainiao every success, and look forward to the jobs and the economic and commercial opportunities for the Region created by the development of the platform.”

Significant long-term benefits

In addition to the 200 jobs already filled, the company aims to recruit 700 additional people over the next few years. These are direct jobs for local residents, so that’s not counting the indirect jobs that will depend on the development of activity on Belgian territory. The company also specifies that all profiles are concerned: from senior executives to

front-line logistics handlers, …

Limited impacts and optimal use of infrastructure

All Cainiao operations take place during the day, so nighttime nuisances for residents are considerably limited. In addition, today, Cainiao operates about 3 planes per day, which represents just 5% of daily flights from the airport. And with 60 trucks a day to transport goods between the eHub and major European cities, road transport is more than limited. Indeed, the operator has banked on the operation of the rail line that connects China to Belgium and the creation of synergies with the Port of Antwerp for maritime transport.

Finally, Cainiao also worked on the optimisation and planning of traffic around the eHub to limit traffic jams and above all to preserve road safety.

The marriage between efficiency and technology

In addition, the platform is equipped with the latest digital technologies and the most advanced machinery from Europe and China such as its portable operation terminal developed by Cainiao itself and capable of digitising the flow of goods without imposing machinery. In addition, at the edge of the runways, the cargo airport will be equipped with an automated handling system that avoids heavy lifting work. There are many examples.

A strong desire to be part of the local community

With local employment, support for the economic activities of local SMEs and the desire to be part of the Liège community, Cainiao will redouble its efforts to meet regional and local needs. The support given to Belgium during the Covid19 or more recently during the tragic floods that hit the region are a few examples. Cainiao will continue to invest in the region as it has just done by becoming a sponsor of Standard de Liège.

Liège / Grâce-Hollogne, November 8, 2021