ACI EUROPE urges the Walloon Government to ensure the sustainability of Liège airport

During the meetings in which ACI EUROPE participated this week in Namur with Mr Elio di Rupo, Minister-President of Wallonia as well as Mr Adrien Dolimont, Minister in charge of finance and airports, Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI EUROPE urged the Walloon government to ensure the sustainability of Liège airport and its contribution to the region’s economy by urgently amending the environmental permit issued last August for the airport.

It is indeed essential to reconsider both the maximum limit imposed on 50,000 aircraft movements as well as the new noise quota for night flights and its planned reduction. These two conditions imposed by the environmental permit would not only hinder the development of the activities of Liège airport as provided for in its 2020-2040 development plan duly approved by the Walloon Government, but would also condemn it to decline by compromising irretrievably its current activities. Far from completely disappearing, these activities would certainly be transferred to one or more other airports in Europe, to the benefit of the economic fabric and the population of other regions.

Jankovec said: “No one disputes the need for a framework for airport activities in order to limit their environmental impacts as much as possible and ensure the conditions for sustainable development. But it is clear that some of the conditions currently provided for in the environmental plan for Liège airport would put an end to what is a real ‘success story’ for Wallonia – thus depriving the region of a powerful engine at the service of its economy, employment and social cohesion. The approach advocated by this environmental plan is all the more incomprehensible since Liège airport is recognised at the European level as ‘best in class’ in terms of managing its environmental impact, in particular with regard to noise. The Walloon region has also distinguished itself over the past twenty years with a proactive policy aimed at limiting the impact of noise pollution from the airport while ensuring the sustainability of its activities. I, therefore, urge the Walloon government today to make the environmental permit fully compatible with the airport development plan which it has itself supported and endorsed.”

Brussels, January 11, 2023