A new record for Liege Airport: more than 900,000 tonnes in 2019 (+3.6%)

Despite a global economic slowdown, Liege Airport has achieved a new record with over 900,000 tonnes of goods transported in 2019.

Liege Airport continues to develop, with a new record of 902,480 tonnes (+3.6%) of transported goods compared with 870,644 tonnes in 2018.

The activity of the air cargo sector slowed globally in 2019. Brexit and the trade war between China and the United States considerably influenced world trade and, as a result, the transport of goods.

“Our performance is significant in the context of a year that experienced many upheavals, with a double-figure growth for the first three months, slowing down between April and July and then declined in August and September. We bounced back at the end of the year”, explains Luc Partoune, CEO of Liege Airport, who adds:

“This year, 2020, will be a year of major works and projects including, in particular, the impact study for lengthening the contingency runway. We are also working on the implementation of Alibaba, the bypass road, the construction of a hydrogen station and on training personnel to meet the very high demand. It will be a busy year during which we shall have to provide quality services to our customers, as well as investing in infrastructure and innovative solutions.”

Passenger activity remained stable with 170,737 passengers passing through the airport.

Liege Airport, 8th January 2020