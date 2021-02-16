A new award for Liege Airport: “Best European Airport for 2020” at the ‘Payload Asia Awards’

International awards continue to underline the excellence of Liege Airport. On January 22nd, 2021, at its annual awards night, Payload Asia crowned Liege Airport once more as a winner in the category “Best European Airport for 2020”.

This 7th edition of the prestigious ‘Payload Asia Awards’ ceremony honoured the most remarkable companies that have kept the supply chain connected during a year marked by the Covid-19 epidemic, a year of constant challenges and changing market conditions.

“We are proud to contribute to the global effort to reduce the impact of this pandemic on the lives of millions of people. Being on the (virtual) stage together with main partners of Liege Airport such as Turkish Airlines (Carrier of the year) and AirBridgeCargo (E-commerce carrier of the year) makes this award even more special”, says Frédéric Jacquet, CEO ad interim of Liege Airport.

Liege Airport has confirmed its agility by transporting hundreds of millions of masks, medical equipment for all of Europe but also around the world. Frédéric Jacquet thanks the organisers, the jury and the partners. He dedicates this award to every single employee and member of the Liege Airport community, who are the ones who made it really happen, and will continue to do so.

2020 was also the year the WFP (World Food Programme) has appointed Liege Airport as a centralised transit hub for essential materials ranging from PPE to medical supplies to vaccines.

Since December 2020, various vaccine logistics operators have been using Liege Airport as a platform for this crucial supply chain, using the dedicated infrastructure and dedicated vaccine logistics processes.

This confirms also the Health hub status of Liege Airport. Health logistics, including but not limited to Covid-19 vaccines, are more important now than ever.

Liege Airport is proud to be involved in life-saving transportation of humanitarian, vaccines and overall life sciences.

Liege Airport, 16 February 2021