Red Bull Leipzig uses mobile aircraft stairs for substitutes’ bench

Bundesliga team RB Leipzig has rolled in an aircraft stair in its stadium to meet with all the regulations to play a Bundesliga game. This way, football players can quickly go down from the three-meter high stands to substitute another player.

16 May 2020: a Bundesliga game between RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg in the Red Bull Arena Leipzig. A strange experience as spectators were not allowed into the stadium and social distancing rules applied.

As not all players and staff members could be seated on the substitutes’ bench, Leipzig Airport rolled in an aircraft stair. In stead of boarding/deboarding for a flight, the stairs were used to allow players to get to/from the stands.

On a side note: the game between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw.