Leipzig/Halle Airport sees double-digit growth and record freight volumes

The air freight handled during the first nine months of the year rose to roughly 986,389 tonnes, an increase of 8.1%. This means that the significant growth at Europe’s fifth-largest cargo airport is continuing, even during the corona pandemic. Both scheduled cargo services and freight charter traffic are supporting this development.

Leipzig/Halle Airport (LEJ) recorded the strongest growth in volumes of air freight in September for eight years: the increase amounted to 18.6%. Overall, the airport handled about 120,758 tonnes of cargo.

LEJ: the cargo-friendly airport

With as many as 1,000 cargo flights per week, the air freight hub at Leipzig/Halle guarantees reliable logistic and supply chains for flows of goods between Europe and the rest of the world. Multimodal services are the key feature at Leipzig/Halle Airport. The airport is connected to the trans-European motorway and railway networks, both in a north-south and east-west direction. Among other things, this makes it possible for trucks to reach 15 European countries within eight hours from LEJ.

The airport maps the complete portfolio of products along supply chains for freight forwarders, charter brokers and airlines 24/7. LEJ is able to handle all kinds of air freight and cargo planes – round the clock, 365 days a year. This not only includes general and outsize cargo, but also e-commerce shipments as well as large live animals and consignments of hazardous goods. Overall, about 60 cargo airlines fly to the airport and serve a network of routes that covers more than 280 destinations around the globe. Freight volumes at Leipzig/Halle Airport amounted to approx. 1.24 million tonnes in 2019.

Specialising in pharmaceutical shipments

PortGround GmbH, which is based at Leipzig/Halle Airport, has CEIV Pharma Certification. This means that the company is able to handle temperature- and time-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments like vaccinations and medication round the clock. PortGround GmbH is part of Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG and specialises in handling aircraft and cargo.

The refrigerated warehouse at the airport is located in the World Cargo Center (WCC). Direct access to the apron area guarantees short transport routes for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical goods and stable refrigerated chains to and from aircraft and trucks.