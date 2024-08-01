Climate activists protest at Leipzig airport, Germany

A group of climate activists entered Leipzig/Halle airport, in eastern Germany, on Thursday night. Several of the activists glued themselves to the tarmac, confirmed a spokesperson for the airport.

As a result of the protest, cargo traffic at the airport was halted for about three hours starting at approximately 12:30 AM. By the morning, one of the two runways was reopened.

Leipzig/Halle airport handles around 1.4 million tons of cargo annually, making it, according to its own claims, the fourth largest cargo hub in Europe.

The airport spokesperson warned that passenger flights on Thursday morning could still face delays.

The protest was organized by the collective Letzte Generation (“Last Generation”). They aim to highlight the increase in air traffic and the lack of a plan by the German government to move away from fossil fuels. Letzte Generation has previously carried out similar actions at other airports in Germany.

Note from the editor: the featured image is an archived picture. Not from this night.