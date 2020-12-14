Man climbs onto wing of Alaska Airlines Boeing 737, set to depart from Las Vegas airport

On 12 December, a man was taken into custody after climbing onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900 (registered N253AK), set to depart from Las Vegas Airport towards Portland, United States. In a video (see below) that appeared on social media, you can see the man attempting to climb on the winglet then falling onto the ground.

According to KSNV, officers initially reported to the scene after a man jumped over a perimeter fence at the airport.

The man, who is not identified, is believed to potentially suffer from mental illness, though there is also a possibility he was impaired.

“Around 14:00 (local time), Alaska Airlines flight 1367 from Las Vegas to Portland was preparing for takeoff when the pilot noticed an individual advancing towards the aircraft,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement to KIRO 7.

After the incident, the Boeing 737 was forced to return to its gate for a full inspection, resulting in a delay of more than four hours.

Had a great view of the man that climbed on the wing of our plane today #alaskaairlines #alaskaflight1367 #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/XfZvlvnlrw — ErinInWA (@ErinInWA) December 13, 2020

@AlaskaAir crew has been exceptional as The Original Wingman graces us with his presence. #StayHot2020 pic.twitter.com/79PHcHhJ0q — Brooke Knight (@SkipperBK13) December 12, 2020