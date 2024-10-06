Frontier Airlines Airbus A321 lands safely in Las Vegas after main gear fire

On October 5, 2024, a Frontier Airlines Airbus A321 (registration N701FR) experienced a fire in its right main landing gear during landing at Las Vegas International Airport. The incident occurred on runway 26L as domestic flight 1326, arriving from San Diego, was touching down.

The aircraft came to a safe stop on the runway, where emergency crews from the Clark County Fire Department promptly extinguished the flames. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Frontier Airlines has confirmed that the fire broke out in the right maingear, and the cause is currently under investigation. The airline praised the quick response of the pilots and fire crews in ensuring a safe outcome.

OCT 05: Frontier AL Airbus A321 (N701FR, built 2015) was landing on runway 26L at Las Vegas-Intl AP(KLAS), NV when a fire broke out on its right maingear. Flight #FFT1325 from San Diego, CA came to a safe stop on the runway where fire crews put out the flames. ?@TylerHerrick pic.twitter.com/PC5ULNJstS — JACDECNews (@JacdecNews) October 6, 2024