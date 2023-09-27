Two flights with medical emergencies make emergency landings in the Canary Islands

The controllers expedited the approach manoeuvres and coordinated medical assistance on the ground

Two flights with medical emergencies have had to make an emergency landing in the Canary Islands, as reported by the air traffic controllers on their social network @controladores. The emergency occurred this Wednesday with two flights from Germany.

The first case was a TUI fly (Germany) Boeing 737-800 registered D-ABKJ operating flight X3 2142 from Frankfurt to Tenerife South, whose approach manoeuvre had to be expedited while medical assistance on the ground was coordinated.

The second aircraft, a Bulgaria Air Airbus A320 registered LZ-FBK and operating Condor flight DE1480 from Stuttgart to Gran Canaria, also received instructions to speed up the approach manoeuvres, while medical assistance work on the runway at the Gran Canaria airport was coordinated.

One hour later, traffic to Gran Canaria was diverted or instructed to circle because of the presence of a loose dog near the runway. The dog was captured minutes later and normal traffic could resume.

