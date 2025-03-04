Severe storm disrupts operations at Gran Canaria Airport: orange alert for heavy rain

Gran Canaria Airport has been severely affected by heavy rainfall in recent hours, leading to significant disruptions in air traffic. One of the airport’s runways is completely flooded, while the other is covered in debris due to the overflow of a flowerbed. As a result, flight operations have been temporarily suspended until conditions improve.

According to air traffic controllers, the service disruption occurred during a peak period of flight activity. With landing at Gran Canaria Airport impossible, several flights were forced to divert to Tenerife South Airport, impacting scheduled routes.

One of the affected flights was Jet2’s EXS95EW from Stansted, which had to divert to Tenerife South instead of landing at its intended destination in Gran Canaria.

The Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) activated an orange weather alert this afternoon for the eastern, southern, and western parts of Gran Canaria due to the extraordinary rainfall affecting the island. Forecasts suggest that up to 30 liters of rain per square meter could accumulate in less than an hour, according to the Telde City Council.

In response to the extreme weather, the Canary Islands’ Directorate General of Emergencies has declared a state of emergency for Gran Canaria. The most affected areas will be the east, south, and west, with the critical period expected between 1:00 PM and 5:59 PM.

The heaviest rainfall is expected along the island’s eastern slopes and the midlands of the southern region, where water accumulation could lead to road closures and disruptions in urban areas.

At present, airport authorities are working to restore the runways, but no estimated time for the resumption of flights has been provided. Passengers affected by cancellations and diversions are advised to contact their airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights.

Más desvíos a aeropuertos alternativos. pic.twitter.com/3QXSC7b84Q — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) March 4, 2025

Desborde de un paterre próximo a pista 03L de #GranCanaria dejándola con mucha tierra.

Pasamos a operar con pista única 03R, lo que requiere mayor espaciamiento entre aviones por seguridad. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/v5LrKOYwIr — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) March 4, 2025