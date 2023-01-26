Gran Canaria Airport receives 400-millionth passenger

The passenger was travelling on the Jet2.com flight to Glasgow

The director of the Gran Canaria Airport, Julio Peñalver, and the representative of Jet2.com in the Canary Islands, Antonio Bravo, today welcomed the 400 millionth passenger to the airport, which closed last year with a recovery in traffic of 94% compared to 2019, the year prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The passenger, Claire Tummon, was travelling on Jet2.com flight LS144 bound for Glasgow, and she was accompanied by her family, with whom she was on the island enjoying her vacation.

After being received by the representatives of the airport and the airline in the check-in area, she was given an invitation to access the VIP lounge at the Gran Canaria Airport, as well as other corporate gifts from Aena.

With more than 12.4 million passengers in 2022 and around 120,000 total operations carried out, the Gran Canaria airport is the sixth in the Aena network in terms of traffic volume. There are currently 59 airlines that connect with more than 147 destinations.

These passenger figures reached by the Gran Canaria Airport reflect how the facility has evolved in its more than 90 years of history. Since its launch, numerous renovation and improvement works have been carried out, as well as the implementation of services aimed at guaranteeing comfort and an optimal experience for travellers, such as the renovation of the accesses to the terminal and the improvements in the car parks, the expansion of the VIP room and the recent installation of four toilets for people with ostomies, among other actions.

For its part, Jet2.com has been one of the companies that have grown the most in percentage terms at the Gran Canaria Airport, with 17% more passengers than in 2019; and it is the airline that brings the most British passengers to the island.