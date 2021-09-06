Flight delays and baggage not loaded due to the strike of handler Groundforce in Gran Canaria

Passengers of more than 18 flights had to fly without their luggage

An intermittent strike until 20 September, when it will become indefinite, has been called by the several unions of ground handling workers in Gran Canaria.

This Sunday, Aena has reported delays in the delivery of suitcases and passengers who had to fly without their luggage, as the main incidents that occurred at the Gran Canaria airport after the first day of a strike by Groundforce workers, a company that together with Iberia is in charge of handling at the airport.

The twelve-hour strike, which ended at midnight, generated many more incidents. The protest affected more than 90% of the twenty flights of airlines serviced by the handler, with many delays in the takeoffs and disembarkations and waits of up to an hour and a half inside the plane, among other incidents. Passengers on more than 18 flights had to fly without their luggage.

The intermittent strike has been called by the unions to demand an improvement in working conditions in the face of repeated “non-compliance” with the collective agreement, a spokesman for the union stressed.

Aena has indicated that the minimum services were met on this first day of protest, which will continue on Wednesdays from 10:00 to 22:00 and Saturdays from 12:00 to 24:00 until September 18, on Sunday the 19th the work stoppages will also be from noon to midnight and from Sunday 20 will be indefinite, according to the call for the strike, which affects about 350 workers.

Aena reported that Groundforce provides handling to about twenty airlines at the Gran Canaria airport.

Source: La Provincia