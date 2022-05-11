Fifty airlines to fly to Cyprus this Summer 2022

Hermes Airports today announced Larnaca and Pafos Airports Summer 2022 flight schedule. The airport authority expects 50 airlines to fly to both airports with over 10 million seats available on 140 routes.

Hermes Airports unveiled the Summer ’22 flight schedule to/from Larnaka and Pafos airports that marks the return to a lot and diverse connections to and from Cyprus. This summer, 50 airlines are expected to operate flights to/from Larnaka and Pafos airports on 140 routes, including 5 new ones, from 95 destinations in 38 countries. Based on the current planning, the summer period shows positive signs, with airlines scheduling a significant number of flights.

Concurrently, in April 2022, passenger traffic recorded a significant improvement reaching 85% compared to the corresponding month of 2019. In total, from 1 January until 30 April 2022, the passenger traffic at Larnaka and Pafos airports reached 1.587.337 passengers. The main passenger traffic in April 2022 came from the United Kingdom and Greece, Germany, Israel, Poland, Austria, and Italy.

Five new and eight restored routes

New destinations such as Pisa (by Ryanair), Salzburg (by Eurowings), Bern (by Helvetic), Nuremberg (Correndon) and Jeddah (Cyprus Airways) are introduced to/from Cyprus airports. In addition to these new routes, eight routes are reinstated after two years. More specifically, these include fights from the UK, Norwich (TUI) and Belfast (Jet2) to Pafos, from Denmark, Aalborg (Jet time) to Larnaka, from Norway, Trondheim and Stavanger (SunClass) to Larnaka and flights from Sweden, Norrkoping (Jet time), Orebro and Växjö Kronenberg (Sunclass) all to Larnaka.

New operations (to already served routes)

easyJet is introducing a new operation from Paris CDG to Larnaka, with 2 weekly flights.

Wizzair is adding operation from London Gatwick to Larnaka with up to 10 weekly flights, whereas the airline is also adding the Larnaka-Cardiff route with 2 weekly flights. The airline is also introducing the Larnaka-Yerevan with 2 weekly flights.

Eurowings is introducing a new operation from Prague with two weekly flights to Larnaka, whereas it is also adding flights from, Stockholm, Arlanda to Larnaka, with two weekly flights.

Jet2 is introducing a new operation from Bristol to both Larnaka and Pafos with 2 weekly flights each.

Ryanair is introducing Newcastle to Pafos with 2 weekly flights.

Cyprus Airways is adding the Larnaka-Cairo route.

Correndon is introducing the Larnaka-Dusseldorf route.

TUS Airways has added the Larnaka-Paris route.

Maria Kouroupi, Senior Manager Aviation Development and Communication of Hermes Airports, stated, “Undoubtedly our country’s connectivity remains at the core of our strategy. We are working together with our airline partners for the total restoration -and further improvement- of their pre-pandemic network. This year’s schedule confirms the confidence in Cyprus as a destination since there is a significant recovery in existing and new markets. The efforts made in the past years, to differentiate by expanding to other markets besides the two main ones have paid off. More than ever before, it is essential for the entire tourism industry to use these opportunities and support demand, to form more solid foundations for the future.”