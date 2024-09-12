Cyprus airports record largest ever passenger numbers in 2024

The Republic of Cyprus’ airports experienced record-breaking passenger numbers in the first eight months of 2024, with a total of 8,179,421 passengers, reflecting a 4.7% year-on-year increase.

August 2024 saw over 1.6 million passengers, a 5.7% rise compared to the same month in 2023.

Key Highlights:

Larnaca Airport : A standout performer, registering an 8.5% growth in passenger traffic.

: A standout performer, registering an 8.5% growth in passenger traffic. Paphos Airport: Saw a slight decline of 1.1% in passenger numbers compared to 2023, largely due to complaints of overcrowding and long queues during peak summer months.

These numbers underscore the continued popularity of Cyprus as a tourist destination, despite some operational challenges at Paphos Airport.