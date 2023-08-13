Bomb threat on Wizz Air flight at Larnaca airport, Cyprus

A bomb threat was reported at Larnaca airport after a phone call on Saturday night warned of a bomb onboard Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flight 5W7006 (Airbus A321 reg. A6-WAD) travelling from Larnaca, Cyprus, to Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The call, made in Greek with a Cypriot accent, was received by police in Paphos after the flight had already taken off. Authorities at Larnaca airport and the police responded by mobilising around 22:00. Passengers on the flight and personnel at Abu Dhabi airport were informed of the situation.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the bomb threat was a hoax. Police shifted their focus towards identifying and locating the person responsible for the false threat.