Lanzarote Airport overwhelmed as 14 flights land in one hour

A surge of 14 flights landing within an hour on Thursday, February 27, caused congestion at Lanzarote’s César Manrique Airport (T1), leaving dozens of passengers—mostly from the UK—waiting on the platform before entering the terminal.

Aena attributes the bottleneck to delayed arrivals from the UK and Ireland, stressing that the situation was temporary. However, the National Police noted that high passenger volume, especially on Thursdays, frequently strains the airport’s capacity.

With 54 UK flights arriving in a single day, authorities acknowledge that Lanzarote Airport is struggling to handle peak traffic, reinforcing the need for infrastructure expansion in the Canary Islands.