Small aircraft crash lands shortly after take-off from Lafayette Airport, United States – five fatalities

Bart Noëth
On 28 December, a small aircraft carrying six passengers departed Lafayette Regional Airport (Louisiana, United States) but crash landed about 2.3 miles from its airport of departure. Five passengers didn’t survive the crash. 

Just after take-off, the small aircraft attempted an emergency landing and landed near Walmart and a U.S. post office parking lot and skidded into a field.

