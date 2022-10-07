The Canary Islands Tourist Board launches a call for tenders to establish 18 new international air links with La Palma

The government will contribute up to 200,000 euros for each new route created by marketing campaigns in the issuing countries.

This winter, the island is further strengthening its connectivity with the mainland, with 37.4% more seats, while connections with foreign countries have decreased by 21.8%, “this is why these measures aim to attract more flights in order to welcome more European tourists“, explains Yaiza Castilla, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce of the Government of the Canary Islands.

The Council for Tourism, Industry and Commerce of the Government of the Canary Islands has launched an initiative to encourage the creation of 18 new international air links with La Palma. Through the public company Turismo de Islas Canarias, up to 200,000 euros will be paid for each new link created, the sales of which will be reinforced by the implementation of marketing campaigns in the issuing countries.

This summer, La Palma’s connectivity with foreign countries has fallen by 16.8%, a drop that is expected to increase this winter, with forecasts calling for a fall of 21.8%. “Therefore, the objective of this aid is to increase international connections in order to attract more foreign tourists“, explains the Minister of Tourism, Yaiza Castilla.

“The time has come to give priority to the connections between La Palma and European markets“, insists Mrs Castilla, who explains that the 18 routes likely to receive this aid have been selected both for their compliance with legal requirements and for their interest.

“We have given priority to routes connecting the capitals of countries that do not yet operate to the islands, which belong to the main outgoing markets, and which have also already had connectivity with La Palma in the past, which will facilitate without any doubt their return“, assures the minister. The selected routes connect La Palma with Germany, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Norway, the Czech Republic, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

In addition, Turismo de Islas Canarias has selected routes from important cities in Germany and the United Kingdom, which have airports with a high volume of flights to the rest of the islands, and which are not yet connected to La Palma, and also included other major markets such as France.

The announcement, which has already been sent for publication in the Official Journal of the European Union, is made within the framework of the Air Development Fund, authorised by the European Commission and managed by Turismo de Islas Canarias.

For the measures to be applied, a series of conditions must be met, in particular, whether these are exclusively international and new routes for the Canary Islands, La Palma or that the companies undertake to operate the route for at least less than two years.

The maximum programme amount cannot exceed 50% of airport taxes. This will allow airlines time to plan and promote routes.