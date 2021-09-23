Some delays at La Palma Airport, but Binter Canarias returns to normal flights

The ash cloud from the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano caused delays of up to three hours early in the morning on flights from Gran Canaria and Tenerife, but normality has already returned at the airport.

The presence of ash in a large part of the sky caused some delays in the air connections with the island of La Palma from Gran Canaria and Tenerife. So far the activity of the volcano has not closed the airspace, but a surveillance protocol was activated due to the risk of affecting air operations.

However, the Binter company is operating normally and during the morning the regularity of the flights will recover after the early delays. International flights are also scheduled on time.

This Thursday the ash is spreading over a large part of La Palma and can be seen from different points of the island.

Source: Canarias7 and Flightradar24