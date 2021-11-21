Eruption of the Cumbre Vieja: all flights to/from La Palma cancelled again

Further eruptions took place, forcing La Palma airport to cancel all flights on Saturday. The airport hasn’t reopened yet this Sunday.

Air links with the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands, located off the coast of Morocco, have been regularly affected since the volcano erupted on 19 September 19, for the first time in 50 years.

All flights scheduled for Saturday to the Spanish island of La Palma were cancelled due to ash from the two-month erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano. A total of 20 domestic flights were cancelled on Saturday, said a spokesperson for Aena, the operator of Spanish airports.

On Sunday morning, the flights have not resumed yet.

Visiting Friday and Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced new aid for the economy and infrastructure of the island, which depends in particular on tourism and banana cultivation.

The island of La Palma is currently experiencing its third eruption in a century, after those of the San Juan volcano in 1949 and the Teneguia in 1971.