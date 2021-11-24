Eruption of the Cumbre Vieja: flights to/from La Palma cancelled for the fifth consecutive day

Air links with the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands located off the coast of Morocco, have been regularly affected since the volcano erupted on 19 September 19, for the first time in 50 years. All flights scheduled since Saturday – five days in a row – to the Spanish island of La Palma were cancelled due to ash from the two-month erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano.

Airport authority Aena said that work is being done to be able to recover operations as soon as possible, but as long as the weather conditions allow it. Binter Canarias, the flag carrier of the Spanish autonomous community of the Canary Islands, scheduled flights on Wednesday but was forced to cancel them altogether with other airlines.

In any case, it is clear that the resumption of operations will depend on weather and atmospheric conditions before flying will be allowed again in all safety.

Passengers are requested to check their flight status with their respective airlines.

