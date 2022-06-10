Aena pays tribute to the workers of La Palma Airport for their exceptional work during the volcanic eruption

Aena has paid tribute this Thursday to all the workers who carry out their work at La Palma Airport for their exceptional work during the volcanic eruption, which took place from September 19 to December 25, 2021.

The tribute act began around 22:00 and was attended by Mr Javier Marín, Executive Director and General Director of Airports; Mr Mario Otero, director of Airports of Grupo Canarias; Mr Felipe Sánchez, director of the La Palma Airport; and Mr Miguel Ángel Morcuende (technical director of the Special Plan for Civil Protection and Emergency Attention for Volcanic Risk in the Canary Islands during the eruption).

Representatives of all the companies that operate at the airport, its own personnel and representatives of the State Security Forces and Bodies (Civil Guard and National Police) also attended.

During the act, a plaque of recognition was delivered by Aena to the staff of the aforementioned airport.

June 10, 2022