23 flights cancelled in the western Canary Islands due to tropical storm ‘Hermine’

Tropical storm ‘Hermine’, which is already affecting the Canary Islands, has caused 23 flight cancellations and 14 diversions this Saturday afternoon, all of them at airports in the province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

This has been reported by Aena, which adds that in Tenerife North-Ciudad de La Laguna there have been 12 diversions to Tenerife Sur Airport and 15 cancellations.

Meanwhile, in the airport area of La Palma, two diversions and one cancelled flight have taken place so far.

Finally, on the island of La Gomera, Aena has notified four cancelled flights due to persistent rains during the afternoon and another two on El Hierro.

Source: El Dia