La Gomera airport (Canary Islands) passes one million passengers since inauguration

La Gomera Airport, located in the Canary Islands, has surpassed one million passengers since its opening in 1999. The airport, a key communication hub for residents and a driver of tourism on the island, has experienced steady growth in passenger traffic over the years.

Binter, the main carrier at the airport, offers flights to various destinations, and the airport also serves general aviation and other types of traffic. Recent months have seen significant increases in passenger numbers, with La Gomera Airport recording the highest percentage growth among the Canary Islands airports.

The airport has undergone improvements in facilities, including the installation of a new baggage claim area and the renovation of seating in the terminal building.

Its role as a public service provider extends to supporting emergency services and firefighting operations. Binter has announced the extension of its direct flights to Gran Canaria, further enhancing connectivity for passengers.