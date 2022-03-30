Fire brakes out in Kuwait Airport terminal 2, still under construction

Bart Noëth
On 28 March, Kuwait’s airport terminal 2 was hit by a fire. Emergency services rushed to the terminal that is still under construction. On social media, the civil aviation authorities (DGCA) of Kuwait wrote about a “limited” fire and that air traffic at the airport was proceeding normally during the emergency.

The extent of the damage on the terminal – under construction – is unclear. A video that appeared on social media indicate black thick smoke coming out of the terminal building.

Terminal 2, designed by Foster + Partners, will expand the airport’s overall capacity by 25–50 million passengers per year through the introduction of a triangular building with 28 gates, 4,500 additional parking spaces and a 400-bed air-side hotel. It began construction in May 2017 and is due for completion in August 2022. The new terminal is environmentally sustainable. It is believed to be one of the world’s largest environment friendly airport projects. (source wikipedia)

