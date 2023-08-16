Kuusamo airport (Finland) resumes operations on 16 August after renovation

Finavia has successfully concluded a EUR 2.5 million investment project at Kuusamo Airport, including a new runway lighting system, apron resurfacing, and taxiway improvements.

The project was completed on schedule and within budget, with the airport set to resume air traffic on August 16, 2023. The new runway lighting system comprises 160 energy-efficient LED lights, 50% more energy-efficient than the old lights.

The renovation enhances the airport’s infrastructure, ensuring smooth operations for airlines and passengers, particularly during the busy winter season when scheduled and chartered flights arrive from Europe. The project involved local businesses and Finavia employees from various airports.

This effort aligns with Finavia’s broader sustainability goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions across its airports by the end of 2025. The achievement of net-zero status at Kuusamo, Kittilä, Rovaniemi, and Ivalo airports is anticipated by the end of 2023.

Finavia continues to focus on expanding flight connections and enhancing its airport infrastructure and services to cater to the needs of international travellers.