Finavia is developing Kuusamo Airport: no flights from 17 July to 15 August 2023 due to repairs

Finavia, the Finnish airport management company, is undertaking infrastructure improvements at Kuusamo Airport in Finland over the summer. The project includes replacing the runway lighting system with energy-efficient LED technology and resurfacing the apron and taxiway.

The renovation, costing EUR 2.5 million, aims to ensure safe and smooth traffic, particularly during the Christmas and winter travel seasons. Flights to and from Kuusamo Airport will be suspended from mid-July to mid-August to accommodate the repair work. During this period, alternative airports in Rovaniemi, Kemi-Tornio, and Oulu will serve the residents and tourists of the Kuusamo region.

The project will employ local workers and involve collaboration with various businesses. Finavia is focused on enhancing flight connections and developing its airport infrastructure to meet the needs of international passengers.

Kuusamo Airport, one of Finavia’s Lapland airports, experiences increased passenger traffic, especially during the winter season. The company aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions at four Lapland airports, including Kuusamo, as part of its commitment to sustainable development and responsible travel.