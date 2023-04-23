12 days without a flight on the East Coast of Greenland due to heavy rainfall

The East Coast of Greenland was closed to travellers for 12 days due to heavy rainfall and storm winds. This was a disaster for the tourism industry, which dreams of a new regional airport in Tasiilaq.

Kulusuk Airport (KUS) on the East Coast of Greenland was affected by massive amounts of water and gusts of up to 35-40 metres per second during Easter, resulting in the cancellation of all planned flights from April 1st to 12th. The airport’s staff struggled to remove 40 centimetres of water and ice from the landing strip in the last few days of Easter.

Air Greenland tried several times to get stranded passengers to and from Kulusuk, but they had to give up due to the weather. The stranded passengers were finally able to reach their destination with the help of a reopened landing strip on April 12th.

Source: Sermitsiaq