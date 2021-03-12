February 2021 at Vienna Airport: passenger traffic down 92.1%

February 2021 Traffic Results: Flughafen Wien AG Reports Ongoing Severe Slump in Passenger Volumes – 188,101 Passengers in the Flughafen Wien Group and 158,786 at Vienna Airport – 92.1% Fewer Passengers in Vienna



The pandemic-related decline in passenger traffic of Flughafen Wien AG is continuing. In the month of February 2021, passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) amounted to 188,101 travellers, comprising a year-on-year decline of 92.4% from the level of February 2020. Vienna Airport registered a drop of 92.1% to 158,786 passengers.



The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport in the month of February 2021 declined by 92.1% in a year-on-year comparison to 158,786 travellers. The number of local passengers fell by 92.5%, whereas transfer passenger decreased by 90.9%. The number of flight movements in February 2021 was down by 84.9% from the prior-year month. Cargo volume at Vienna Airport fell 10.8% compared to the level of February 2020.



Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe fell by 92.7% in February 2021, whereas the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe was down by 91.6% year on year. Passenger traffic to North America decreased by 93.1% from the prior-year month, and the number of passengers flying to Africa dropped by 89.1%. Passenger volume to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decline of 90.7% in February 2021. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East fell by 93.5% from the previous year.



Malta Airport reported a reduction in passenger volume of 93.5% in the month of February 2021, whereas Kosice Airport registered a decline of 91.4% in the number of passengers it handled compared to the prior-year period.