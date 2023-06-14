“Small” fire at Kolkata Airport, India; passengers briefly evacuated

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
12

A fire at the check-in of Kolkata Airport, India briefly disrupted the check-in process in the evening of 14 June. 

There was a minor fire & smoke on the check in area portal D at 2112 pm. and fully extinguished by 2140 pm. All passengers are evacuated safely and check in process suspended due to presence of smoke in the check in area. Check in and operation will resume by 1015 pm,” the airport tweeted.

The reason for the fire has still to be determined.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.