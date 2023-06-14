“Small” fire at Kolkata Airport, India; passengers briefly evacuated

A fire at the check-in of Kolkata Airport, India briefly disrupted the check-in process in the evening of 14 June.

“There was a minor fire & smoke on the check in area portal D at 2112 pm. and fully extinguished by 2140 pm. All passengers are evacuated safely and check in process suspended due to presence of smoke in the check in area. Check in and operation will resume by 1015 pm,” the airport tweeted.

The reason for the fire has still to be determined.

#Breaking

Flight operations at #Kolkata airport may be impacted due to this fire in the check-in area. If you have a flight arriving at or departing from @aaikolairport, please do double check the status of your flight.#AvGeek pic.twitter.com/65FD6fgypZ — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) June 14, 2023