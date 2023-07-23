Kirkenes airport in northern Norway evacuated after old explosives found in checked luggage

Kirkenes Airport in Finnmark, Norway, was evacuated after the police discovered possible explosives in checked-in luggage. The bomb squad was called in to inspect the luggage, and they confirmed the presence of explosives, which turned out to be an older grenade.

There were no specific threats reported, and the situation seemed to be a result of someone unintentionally carrying the grenade in their luggage without being fully aware of the restrictions.

After the inspection and removal of the potentially dangerous item, the airport was reopened, and operations resumed as usual. A traveller present during the evacuation reported that the alarm went off suddenly, prompting everyone to evacuate the security checkpoint area.