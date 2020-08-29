Light aircraft crashes near Hasselt, Belgium; pilot deceased

On 29 August, a Tipsy T.66S Nipper Mk II (registered OO-EFA) of the Aero-Kiewit club crashed near Kiewit, Hasselt, Belgium. Two aircraft took off at about the same time. Just after take-off, one aircraft turned left. The other one – a single-seat light aircraft – turned right but encountered a technical issue.

The 62-year-old instructor-pilot decided to return to the airport, but hit the rooftop of a house before crashing into a garden. Emergency services rushed to the site but the pilot from Genk succumbed to his serious injuries.