Sudan clashes: more aircraft damaged or destroyed at Khartoum Airport, Sudan

The war between Sudan’s army and a notorious paramilitary force has continued overnight in Khartoum, Sudan. Both forces are battling with heavy weapons amid tensions over a proposed transition to civilian rule. According to twitter-account Eren, another aircraft has been destroyed at Khartoum Airport. 

Last night, a Badr Airlines (registered 4L-MWA) got burned down.

Earlier this week, the following aircraft were destroyed, well-informed Twitter account JACDEC was able to sum up the following aircraft:

  • UNHAS Embraer E135
  • Saudia Airbus A330-300 (HZ-AQ30)
  • SkyUp Boeing 737-800 (UR-SQH)
  • at least 3 Ilyushin IL-76m
  • 2 Antonov AN-74
  • Antonov AN-12
  • Government Ilyushin IL-62 (ST-PRA)
  • Asia Cargo Airlines Boeing 737-300F (PK-YGW)
  • Belcanto Airlines Ilyushin IL-76 (EW-576TH)

