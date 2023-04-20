Sudan clashes: more aircraft damaged or destroyed at Khartoum Airport, Sudan

The war between Sudan’s army and a notorious paramilitary force has continued overnight in Khartoum, Sudan. Both forces are battling with heavy weapons amid tensions over a proposed transition to civilian rule. According to twitter-account Eren, another aircraft has been destroyed at Khartoum Airport.

Last night, a Badr Airlines (registered 4L-MWA) got burned down.

????NOW! BREAK?NG NEWS ????????????

Burning of a plane belonging to Sudanese private airline "Badr", registration number: Reg: 4L MWA, at Khartoum Airport, as a result of heavy clashes around the airport.#Sudan #Khartoum #??????? #??????? pic.twitter.com/xATC5dHCwr — Eren ???????????? (@Eren50855570) April 20, 2023

Earlier this week, the following aircraft were destroyed, well-informed Twitter account JACDEC was able to sum up the following aircraft:

UNHAS Embraer E135

Saudia Airbus A330-300 (HZ-AQ30)

SkyUp Boeing 737-800 (UR-SQH)

at least 3 Ilyushin IL-76m

2 Antonov AN-74

Antonov AN-12

Government Ilyushin IL-62 (ST-PRA)

Asia Cargo Airlines Boeing 737-300F (PK-YGW)

Belcanto Airlines Ilyushin IL-76 (EW-576TH)

UPDATE: In addition to the previously confirmed losses, at least 3 IL-76m 2 AN-74, a AN-12, and the Government Ilyushin IL-62 (ST-PRA, built 2004) have been burned to destruction in recent military clashes at #KhartoumAirport, Sudan. pic.twitter.com/e76Wasi995 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) April 18, 2023

In the course of the military clashes among Sudanese military factions at Khartoum Airport, a parked UNHAS Embraer E135 was destroyed by fire. pic.twitter.com/gau6Irmwhm — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) April 16, 2023

UPDATE: two more civilian aircraft confirmed to have been annihilated in the ongoing military clashes in Khartoum. (1) Asia Cargo Airlines Boeing 737-300F (PK-YGW, built 1998) and (2) Belcanto Airlines Ilyushin IL-76 (EW-576TH, built 1993) https://t.co/Dbjt8DoQS9 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) April 20, 2023