Sudan: Army and paramilitary force clash at Khartoum Airport, several aircraft damaged and/or destroyed

At least three have died as Sudan’s army and a notorious paramilitary force are battling with heavy weapons in Khartoum amid tensions over a proposed transition to civilian rule. At least two aircraft that were parked at Sudan’s capital are known to have been badly damaged or destroyed.

The paramilitary group said it had seized the presidential palace, the army chief’s residence and Khartoum international airport on Saturday in an apparent coup attempt, but the military said it was fighting back.

Several sources indicate the Saudia Airbus A330-300 was registered HZ-AQ30 and built in 2017. The SkyUp Boeing 737-800 involved is likely to be UR-SQH, built 2004.

Airport authorities shut down all air traffic while fighting is ongoing in the city.

Developing story, this article will be updated with more information once available.