Passengers are returning to Iceland in October

Winter has arrived in Iceland and passenger numbers continue to exceed the past years during the Pandemic. 596,505 passengers travelled through Keflavik airport in October this year to 69 destinations. Out of those destinations, the most popular ones were Copenhagen, London, Paris, New York and Boston.

According to numbers from the Icelandic Tourist Board, departures of foreign passengers at Keflavík Airport were a little less than 159,000 which makes this October the fourth busiest one. Furthermore, departures were 80% of what they were in October 2018, the biggest year yet.

Finally, travellers from the United States were the largest group of foreign travellers.

Source: Isavia