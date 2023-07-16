Over 860,000 passengers through Keflavik Airport in June

861.130 passengers made their way through Keflavík Airport in June 2023. Multiple airlines, both Icelandic and international, flew to 78 different destinations with Copenhagen, New York, London, Paris and Boston being the most popular.

According to the Icelandic Tourist Board, the departures of foreign passengers from the country via Keflavík Airport were 223,000 in June, which is comparable to the departures in June 2018, which was a record year.

Icelanders’ departures were about 55,000 in June which is 77% of the departures in June of the record year of 2018.

Almost half of the departures of foreign passengers were American nationals or 43,3%. In second place were German citizens (7,6%), Polish (7,0%), British (4,4%), French (4,2%), Dutch (2,6%) and Spanish (2,6%).

12.7.2023