Keflavík Airport sees 5.6% increase in September 2024 traffic

Keflavík Airport (KEF) welcomed 790,809 passengers in September 2024, a 5.6% rise compared to the same period in 2023.

A total of 25 airlines operated flights to 80 destinations, with New York, London, Copenhagen, Paris, and Amsterdam being the most popular routes. The airport’s busiest day was September 1st, with 33,320 passengers.

Foreign departures totalled around 223,000, with the largest groups being Americans (70,000), Germans (15,000), Poles (12,000), Canadians (11,000), and Britons (10,000). Approximately 52,000 Icelanders also travelled abroad, an increase from last year.