Half a million passengers through Keflavik Airport (Iceland) in April

Multiple airlines, both Icelandic and international, flew to 57 different destinations with London, Copenhagen, New York, Paris og Boston being the most popular.

According to numbers from the Icelandic Tourist Board the departures of foreign passengers from the country via Keflavík Airport were 142,000 in April, or about 93% of what they were in April in the record year 2017.

Around two-fifths of the departures in April were due to Americans and British nationals, while the departures of Icelanders about 56,000. Other significant nationalities in terms of number of passengers were Poland, Germany, and France.

