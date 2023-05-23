Bad weather conditions in Iceland might affect air and road travel on 23 and 24 May

Flights to and from Keflavik Airport, the largest airport of Iceland and some regional airports in Iceland might be affected by bad weather conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday 23 and 24 May, authorities warn. “Passengers are advised to arrive early for flight and to monitor flight schedules, weather forecasts and news of weather,” they wrote in a press release.

Weather forecasts predict heavy winds, rain, and possibly hail or sleet. Passengers are advised to check for flight times at the Keflavik Airport website and their airline´s website.

Passengers are also advised to monitor news of road conditions on the Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration website and weather reports and forecasts on the Icelandic Met Office´s website.

Many Icelandair flights to and from Keflavík International Airport have been delayed or cancelled today, due to the storm making its way across Iceland.

“A decision was made this morning to postpone arrivals from Europe. That has a knock-on effect on the return flights that these planes were supposed to make,” says Guðni Sigurðsson, Icelandair’s information officer to RUV English.