Around six million passengers passed through Keflavik Airport in 2022

2019 was the second busiest year, when more than 7.2 million passengers made their way through the airport. The number of passengers also increased by 67% in the month of December last year compared to the same period in 2021, with over 433 thousand passengers making their way through the airport at the end of 2022.

Isavia´s newly released passenger forecast for 2023 predicts an even bigger year in 2023 as it expects around 7.8 million passengers to travel through Keflavik Airport. Around 2.2 million of them will remain in Iceland as tourists. That would be the biggest number of tourists in Iceland in one year since 2018 when 2.3 million tourists visited the country.

A total of 24 airlines will fly the 7.8 million passengers to and from 80 destinations in Europe and North America. They will fly to and from around 50 destinations throughout the whole year.

You can get a comprehensive overview of the traffic through Keflavik Airport, the regional airports in Iceland and the Reykjavik Oceanic Control Area in the Aviation Fact File for 2022 which was recently published.