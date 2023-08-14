Almost one million passengers (+15%) at Keflavik Airport, Iceland, in July

In July, Keflavik Airport witnessed a robust flow of passengers in line with Isavia’s predictions. The airport served a total of 980,264 passengers, marking a notable 15.0% increase compared to the same period last year.

Flights from multiple Icelandic and international airlines covered 79 destinations, with Copenhagen, New York, Paris, London, and Boston being the most frequented. A new record was established for Icelandic departures, totalling 70,600 and reflecting an 8.2% rise from the previous year. Departures of foreign passengers, as per the Icelandic Tourist Board, reached 275,291, making it the second-highest recorded July figures.

The majority of these departures were by US citizens (41.3%), followed by German, Polish, French, and British citizens.

For the January-July period, Keflavik Airport saw 1.2 million foreign passengers, indicating a substantial 41.9% increase from the same period last year. Remarkably, Keflavik Airport has fully rebounded to its pre-pandemic passenger levels, with Isavia forecasting around 2.8 million passengers in June, July, and August combined. This projection would represent an increase of about 400,000 passengers compared to the same period in 2019.