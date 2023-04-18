1.3 million passengers through Keflavik airport, Iceland, in first quarter

Multiple airlines, both Icelandic and international, flew to 64 different destinations with London, Copenhagen, Paris, Manchester and New York being the most popular.

According to numbers from the Icelandic Tourist Board, the departures of foreign passengers from the country via Keflavik Airport were 419,000 in January through March.

Around two-fifths of the departures in March were due to Americans and British nationals, while departures of Icelanders were about 120,000 in the first three months of the year.

This great start to the year promises good things for the summer. We look forward to seeing you at Keflavík Airport!

