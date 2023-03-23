“Summer 2023” at Katowice airport: 107 routes, 88 airports, 30 countries

On 26 March 2023 (Sunday), the “Summer 2023” schedule will enter into force at Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport in Pyrzowice, Poland. It will remain in effect until the last Saturday of October 2023. As part of a network of regular and charter flights, air carriers and travel agencies will offer flights from Katowice Airport on 107 routes to 88 airports in 30 countries.

The offer includes four new regular routes. On 29 April 2023, Wizz Air is to handle the first flight from Katowice Airport to Yerevan, Armenia. Three new regular routes will be offered by Ryanair, namely: Venice-Treviso (first flight on 29 March), Pula in Croatia (from 2 June to 29 September) and Varna in Bulgaria (from 4 June to 27 September).

“We are expecting a very good summer season. According to our latest estimate, during the ‘Summer 2023’ season, i.e. between the end of March and the end of October, approximately three million eight hundred thousand passengers will travel via the Katowice Airport network. We should conclude this year with over five million handled passengers. It will be the best result in the history of our airport,” said Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), the company managing Katowice Airport.

SUMMER 2023: REGULAR ROUTES

During the “Summer 2023” season, Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines and Air Dolomiti (the airline handles flights for Lufthansa since mid-January) will offer passengers travelling from Katowice Airport 50 routes to 48 airports in 22 countries.

Most routes, eight, will be available to Italy. Six of them (Alghero, Forli, Catania, Milan-Bergamo, Trapani, Venice-Treviso) will be served by Ryanair, while Wizz Air will offer two routes (Naples, Rome). Seven routes (Barcelona, Castellon, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Malaga, Palma De Mallorca, Tenerife) will allow travelling to Spain – they will be handled by Wizz Air. Six destinations will be available to the United Kingdom – four will be handled by Wizz Air (Bristol, Leeds, Liverpool, London-Luton), two by Ryanair (London-Stansted, Manchester). Four routes will be handled to Germany: Ryanair will serve two destinations (Dortmund, Cologne-Bonn), Wizz Air one (Dortmund), and Air Dolomiti will also handle one route (Frankfurt). Three routes will be available to Greece: Wizz Air will fly to Athens and Corfu, and Ryanair to Athens. Three destinations will be available to Norway: Wizz Air will offer two (Bergen, Oslo-Torp), and Ryanair will handle one (Oslo-Gardermoen). Two routes will be available to Bulgaria (Burgas – Wizz Air, Varna – Ryanair), Croatia (Pula – Ryanair, Split – Wizz Air) and Cyprus (Paphos – Ryanair, Larnaca – Wizz Air). One route will be available to: Albania (Tirana – Wizz Air), Armenia (Yerevan – Wizz Air), Montenegro (Podgorica – Wizz Air), Georgia (Kutaisi – Wizz Air), the Netherlands (Eindhoven – Wizz Air), Ireland (Dublin – Ryanair), Iceland (Reykjavik – Wizz Air), Israel (Tel Aviv – Wizz Air), Malta (Wizz Air), Portugal (Madeira – Wizz Air), Sweden (Malmo – Wizz Air) and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi – Wizz Air). One domestic route – to Warsaw – will be handled by LOT Polish Airlines.

SUMMER 2023: CHARTER ROUTES

The summer network of charter flights at Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport comprises 57 routes to 18 countries.

Most routes (15) will be available to Greece – travel agencies will offer flights to: Athens, Chania, Heraklion, Kalamata, Kavala, Kefalonia, Corfu, Kos, Mytilene, Patras, Preveza, Rhodes, Thessaloniki, Samos, Zakynthos. Ten routes will allow travelling to Spain: Barcelona, Fuerteventura, Girona, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Palma De Mallorca, Malaga, Menorca, Tenerife. Four routes will allow travelling to Egypt (Hurghada, Marsa Alam, Sharm El Sheikh, Taba), Turkey (Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir) and Italy (Catania, Lamezia Terme, Olbia, Palermo). Three routes will be handled to Tunisia (Djerba, Enfidha, Monastir), two to Bulgaria (Burgas, Varna), Croatia (Dubrovnik, Split), Cyprus (Larnaca, Paphos), Montenegro (Tivat, Podgorica) and Portugal (Faro, Madeira). One route will allow to travel to Albania (Tirana), Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mostar), Macedonia (Ohrid), Morocco (Agadir), Oman (Salalah), Tanzania (Zanzibar) and the United Arab Emirates (Dubai).

Pyrzowice, 22 March 2023