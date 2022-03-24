“Summer 2022” at Katowice Airport: 111 routes, 90 airports, 30 countries

On 27 March 2022 (Sunday), the “Summer 2022” schedule will become available at Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport. In accordance with announcements made by air carriers and travel agencies, this year’s regular and charter network will allow passengers to travel from Katowice Airport via 111 routes to 90 airports in 30 countries.

SUMMER 2022: REGULAR FLIGHTS

During “Summer 2022,” Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines and Lufthansa will offer passengers flying from Katowice Airport 50 routes to 43 airports in 19 countries.

Most routes – eleven – will be available to Italy. Six destinations (Alghero, Bologna, Catania, Milan-Bergamo, Trapani, Venice – new route) will be handled by Ryanair. Five routes to this country (Alghero, Catania, Milan-Bergamo, Naples, Rome-Ciampino) will be offered by Wizz Air.

Six routes (Barcelona, Castellon, Fuerteventura, Malaga, Palma De Mallorca, Tenerife) will allow passengers to travel from Katowice Airport to Spain – all flights to this country will be handled by Wizz Air.

Six routes will be also available to the United Kingdom. Wizz Air’s aircraft will handle four routes (Bristol, Doncaster-Sheffield, Liverpool, London-Luton); Ryanair will fly to two destinations (London-Stansted, Manchester).

During summer, five routes will be available to Germany – Wizz Air and Ryanair will both fly to Dortmund and Cologne-Bonn, and Lufthansa will handle Frankfurt. Four routes will be available to Norway – Wizz Air will handle three of them (Bergen, Oslo-Torp, Stavanger), while one will be offered by Ryanair (Oslo-Torp).

Three routes will allow to travel to Greece – Wizz Air will fly to Athens and Corfu, Ryanair will handle Athens. Two routes will be available to both Cyprus and Sweden. Wizz Air (Larnaca) and Ryanair (Paphos) will fly to the first country; Wizz Air will fly to the latter (Malmo, Stockholm Skavsta).

Air carriers will also handle flights between Katowice Airport and Bulgaria (Burgas – Wizz Air), Croatia (Split – Wizz Air), Montenegro (Podgorica – Wizz Air), Georgia (Kutaisi – Wizz Air), the Netherlands (Eindhoven – Wizz Air), Ireland (Dublin – Ryanair), Iceland (Reykjavik – Wizz Air), Israel (Tel Aviv – Wizz Air), Malta (Wizz Air) and the United Arab Emirates (new route: Abu Dhabi – Wizz Air). One domestic route (Warsaw) will be handled by LOT Polish Airlines.

The above list does not include regular flights to Ukraine; due to Russia’s barbaric attack on the country, airlines suspended all flights between Katowice Airport and airports in Ukraine. Before the war, five regular routes were available to Ukraine: three destinations were handled by Wizz Air (Kyiv-Żuliany, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia – the route was scheduled to resume on 7 March 2022), and two by Ryanair (Kyiv-Boryspil, Odessa).

“We will have two new interesting regular routes available during ‘summer 2022.’ On 1 April, Wizz Air will commence flights to Abu Dhabi. The route’s significance derives from the fact that Wizz Air develops its Asia network in Abu Dhabi, allowing passengers to travel, among others, to Sri Lanka. Consequently, Wizz Air’s new connection at Katowice Airport allows for more possibilities when it comes to travelling to Asia. Venice Marco Polo is the second new route; Ryanair will launch flights to this destination on 27 March 2022,” said Artur Tomasik, President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), the company managing Katowice Airport.

SUMMER 2022: CHARTER FLIGHTS

The charter network at Katowice Airport during summer 2022 will consist of 61 routes to 19 countries. Most connections – sixteen – will be available to Greece. Passengers travelling from Katowice Airport will have the opportunity to fly to: Athens, Chania, Heraklion, Kalamata, Kavala, Kefalonia, Korfu, Kos, Mytilene, Patras, Preveza, Rhodes, Samos, Santorini, Thessaloniki and Zakynthos.

Eleven routes will be available to Spain, namely: Barcelona, Fuerteventura, Girona, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, La Palma, Lanzarote, Palma De Mallorca, Malaga, Minorca, Tenerife. Five routes (Hurghada, Marsa Alam, Marsa Matruh – new route, Sharm El Sheikh, Taba) will allow passengers to fly from Katowice Airport to Egypt. Four routes will be available to both Turkey (Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman, Izmir) and Italy (Catania, Lamezia Terme, Olbia, Palermo). Three routes will be handled to Cyprus (Ercan, Larnaca, Paphos) and Tunisia (Djerba, Enfidha, Monastir). There will be two routes to Bulgaria (Burgas, Varna), Croatia (Dubrovnik, Split) and Portugal (Faro, Madeira).

The following countries will also be available during summer: Albania (Tirana), Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mostar – new route), Montenegro (Podgorica), the Dominican Republic (Puerto Plata), Georgia (Kutaisi – new route), North Macedonia (Ohrid), Morocco (Agadir), Mexico (Cancun) and Cape Verde (Amilcar Cabral).

“This year’s summer charter network emphasises Katowice Airport’s strong position in the area of charter flights. We currently see to handle approx. 1.6 million passengers on charter flights; that’s 80% of the charter traffic result achieved during the record-breaking 2019, when 2.0 million passengers were handled,” said Artur Tomasik, CEO of GTL SA.

Pyrzowice, 24 March 2022