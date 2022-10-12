September 2022: Quick recovery of passenger traffic at Katowice airport

SUMMARY OF SEPTEMBER AND THREE QUARTERS OF 2022

The Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA) – the company managing Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport in Pyrzowice, Poland – has summarised passenger traffic for September and the first nine months of 2022.

SECOND-BEST SEPTEMBER IN THE HISTORY OF KATOWICE AIRPORT

During the ninth month of 2022, 575 224 passengers were handled at Katowice Airport, i.e. 178 258 more (+44.9%) than in September 2021; it was the second-best September in the airport’s history. A better result was achieved in September 2018, when 603 017 passengers travelled via the Katowice Airport network. During the pre-pandemic September 2019, 569 525 travellers were handled at Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport.

In September 2022, 255 277 passengers, i.e. 96 800 more (+61.1%) than during the same time last year, were handled on flights offered by Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines and Lufthansa. During that time period, the following regular routes were the most popular:

Dortmund (33 011 passengers)

London-Luton (20 382)

London-Stansted (12 469)

Eindhoven (11 204)

Milan-Bergamo (10 456)

During the ninth month of 2022, 317 684 passengers were handled on charter flights from Katowice Airport. That’s 79 946 more (+33.6%) than during September 2021. Passengers most often travelled to the following charter destinations:

Antalya (72 885 passengers)

Rhodes (18 651)

Zakynthos (15 776)

Heraklion (15 160)

Bodrum (14 776)

During September 2022, aircraft took off and landed 4 459 times at Katowice Airport, that’s 288 operations more (+6.9%) than during the ninth month of 2021.

“September concludes this year’s summer season at Katowice Airport. It was a good time for the airport; from June to the end of September, 2.44 million passengers travelled via the Katowice Airport network. 1.38 million passengers flew on charter flights,” said Artur Tomasik, President of the Board of The Upper Silesian Aviation Group.

OVER 3.5 MILLION PASSENGERS BETWEEN JANUARY AND SEPTEMBER 2022

From January to the end of September 2022, a total of 3 520 777 passengers were handled at Katowice Airport; that’s 1 789 965 travellers more (+103.4%) in comparison with the same time period in 2021. During the same time period in 2019, 3 915 742 passengers were handled.

During the first three quarters of 2022, 1 769 216 passengers, i.e. 1 140 539 more (+181.4%) than during the first nine months of 2021, flew via regular and charter flights from Katowice Airport. The following five regular destinations were the most popular at the airport:

Dortmund (254 703 passengers)

London-Luton (147 271)

London-Stansted (99 175)

Eindhoven (78 819)

Cologne-Bonn (78 410)

1 738 315 passengers were handled on charter flights, i.e. 643 922 more (+58.8%) than during the first nine months of 2021. Passengers most often travelled to:

Antalya (370 339 passengers)

Hurghada (118 569)

Marsa Alam (105 387)

Rhodes (82 150)

Heraklion (75 592)

From January to the end of September 2022, aircraft took off and landed 31 646 times at Katowice Airport, that’s 10 995 operations more (+53.2%) in comparison with the same time period in 2021.

“From January to September 2022, passenger traffic at Katowice Airport recovered to 90% of the result achieved during the same time period in the pre-pandemic 2019. We predict that 900 thousand passengers will be handled during the last quarter of 2022, resulting in our concluding the year with 4.5 million served travellers,” said Artur Tomasik, the President of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group.