Record year 2023 at Katowice Airport, with 27% more passengers than in previous year

Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport, managed by the Upper Silesian Aviation Group, achieved a record-breaking year in 2023 with 5.61 million passengers, marking the highest in the airport’s history.

In December 2023 alone, 311,735 passengers travelled, a 22.8% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. The entire year witnessed a substantial growth of 26.9%, handling 1,189,931 more passengers than in 2022 and 765,133 more than the previous record year in 2019. The airport set new records for daily and monthly passenger numbers, with the best monthly result achieved in August 2023, serving 776,000 travellers.

Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines, and Air Dolomiti collectively served 2,954,350 passengers, contributing to the airport’s success.

Charter flights also experienced significant growth, handling 2,634,524 passengers, an increase of 31.7% compared to 2022.

The airport management anticipates continued growth and has prepared a substantial investment programme, including the construction of a central passenger terminal covering 50,000 square metres with jetways and a railway station connection via a tunnel, scheduled for realisation between 2024 and 2028.