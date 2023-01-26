Record cargo traffic at Katowice airport: over 40 thousand tonnes of freight in 2022

From January to the end of December 2022, 40 646 tonnes of freight were handled at Katowice Airport, i.e. 8 542 tonnes more (+26.6%) than in 2021. It is the best yearly result in the history of the airport; for the first time, more than 40 thousand tonnes of freight were handled. The previous best result dates to 2021, when the cargo terminal handled 32 104 tonnes of freight. In 2022, 4 707 freighter takeoffs and landings took place at Katowice Airport. The airport is the leader among thirteen regional Polish airports in the area of commercial cargo traffic.

“Handling of air cargo is an important component of Katowice Airport’s operations. Its significance is emphasized by the fact that in the last two years, cargo traffic doubled in size, i.e. from twenty thousand tonnes of freight in 2020 to over forty thousand tonnes of cargo in 2022. Thanks to the new cargo area, which was put into service over six years ago, it was possible to successfully handle the dynamic growth of traffic. In 2023, we expect commercial cargo traffic to stabilize and remain at last year’s level, due to the difficult global economic and geopolitical situation. In the medium term, we predict further growth, so we are preparing to build a second cargo terminal. We plan to conclude works associated with the construction project this year, and choose the constructor next year,” said Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of GTL SA.

Katowice Airport was also a humanitarian hub in 2022. Support for inhabitants of Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia, kept arriving at Katowice Airport. High-energy food, blankets, mattresses, camp beds, and even 20 civil ambulances on one flight, were transported on aircraft to Katowice Airport. Flights were handled for the United Nations, governments of particular countries, to list only Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iceland, as well as for Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organisation. Last year, aircraft with humanitarian aid for inhabitants of Ukraine arrived at Katowice Airport nearly 50 times.

Pyrzowice, 25 January 2023